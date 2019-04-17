Woman Impressed By Tinder Match’s Furniture Finds Out He Posed For Pictures In IKEA

April 17, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Ikea, Store, Front, Logo, 2018

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Natasha Reed was rather impressed by the Tinder profile of another user, Lee.

His hilarious photos made him stand out, and she was enchanted by his seemingly large collection of unique furniture pieces.

Honestly, who wouldn’t want to date a guy like this?

My trip to IKEA 2019.

A post shared by Lee (@phoonigan) on

Unfortunately, after a further inspection of his profile, Reed was a little dismayed to learn that that was not Lee’s home at all.  In fact, Lee had taken all the pictures at his local IKEA.  He even said in his Tinder profile, “I’m a fan of taking photos in IKEA.”

Believe it or not, this hasn’t been a deterrent for Reed.  She said, “I think it speaks of someone's character that everyone has already labeled him as funny and marriage material because the photos have shown his personality. He's not afraid of taking the mick out of himself in a public place, never mind somewhere private.”

We’ll see what the future holds for these IKEA-loving lovebirds!

Via LADbible

