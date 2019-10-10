Woman Incorporates Late Father’s Ashes Into Wedding Nails

October 10, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Wedding, Nails, Manicure, Bride

(Photo by Getty Images)

Charlotte Walton wanted to honor her father in the best way possible during her upcoming nuptials.

She lost her father to cancer just months before her August wedding, so she got together with her cousin on an amazing tribute.  Said Walton, “I was heartbroken when he lost his battle because I knew how much he wanted to see us marry.”

So, with the help of her cousin Kirsty Meakin, Walton mixed her deceased father’s ashes into her elaborate wedding nails. She said, “Having the ashes attached to my nails felt like he was holding my hand. I knew it wasn’t the same as him really being there, but it was as close as we could get.”

 

She and Meakin sifted through “tiny bits of bone fragment” in order for the pieces to be mixed into the clear coating on top of Walton’s nails.

Walton said, “It was a unique thing to do but I loved it, I felt like he was able to walk me down the aisle, which I knew was something he really wanted to do.  The wedding was incredible, and everyone loved the nails.”

Via NY Post

