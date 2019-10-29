Woman Killed By Explosion At Gender Reveal Party

A 56-year-old Iowa woman has passed after tragedy struck at a gender reveal party.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 4pm Saturday afternoon reporting that a woman had been seriously injured in an explosion. Investigators determined that that a gender reveal announcement created an explosion, and unfortunately the woman was struck by a flying piece of debris.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Unfortunately, the family inadvertandly made a pipe bomb which resulted in the tragedy. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt said, "They had a metal base plate along with a two-by-two metal piece connected to the stand in the bottom. They put in gunpowder with a fuse, put in a piece of wood in between as a buffer and powder on top of that."

Knoxville resident Shane Farriester said of the incident, "It was a horrible accident. Something that is really just terrible. Who can expect such a terrible loss to happen when someone is trying to celebrate and welcome a life to the family."

Via KCCI