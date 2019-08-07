Woman Photographed Sitting In A Plane Seat With No Back

Talk about an uncomfortable flight.

A woman was recently photographed on an EasyJet flight sitting in her seat, that unfortunately did not have a back. Tech startup CEO Matthew Harris tweeted the photo, along with a caption that read, “How can this be allowed.”

An EasyJet spokesperson has come out and said the flight was not fully booked, however, and had five spare seats, meaning the photo was most likely staged. EasyJet spokeswoman Katie Kershaw said, “No passengers were permitted to sit in these seats as they were inoperative awaiting repair. Safety is our highest priority and EasyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all safety guidelines.”

However, Harris later tweeted that the woman was moved only after the flight was fully boarded, wondering what would have happened if all the seats were booked.

One has to wonder how safe the rest of the plane was. This was her seat. The lady was moved to a spare seat once the flight was fully boarded. Not sure what would have happened if the flight was full.



My partner took the photo.



The plane, travelling from Luton in England to Geneva, Switzerland landed without further incident.

