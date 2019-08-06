Woman Steals Dog From Man Having A Seizure

August 6, 2019
59-year-old Robert Corbey was near a 7-11 in Longmont, Colorado last Tuesday when he unfortunately suffered a seizure.

While paramedics attended to him, 30-year-old Melody Mellon thought that was the perfect opportunity to swipe Corbey's dog.  In the time Corbey was transferred to a nearby hospital, Mellon grabbed "Sampson," and fled the scene.  Thankfully, Longmont Deputy Police Chief Jeff Satur spotted Sampson walking with a different couple the next day, who told Chief Satur a woman gave them Sampson.

Police were eventually able to link Mellon to the crime, after a woman unrelated to Corbey or Sampson called about a stolen truck.  Police found Mellon lying in its bed, and were able to link her, thanks to security footage, to the theft of Sampson.

Unfortunately, Corbey died in the hospital, but Sampson was reunited with his family.  Corbey’s niece Kelly Pleffner said, "It feels like we have a piece of my uncle having Sampson back."

Mellon faces charges of auto theft, assaulting a police officer, and resisting arrest on top of the outstanding warrants.

Via NY Post

