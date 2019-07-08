This Woman Taking A Butt Selfie By The Pool Will Make Your Day!

July 8, 2019
Miles In The Morning
selfie_stick

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

There's a certain art to taking a selfie. Some people have it, some don't. and then there's that rare bread of selfie takers who manage to get the perfect pic, while looking absolutely ridiculous while taking it. But hey, you gotta do it for the gram!

Arched butt. Check! Selfie stick. Check! Bikini. Check! Looking insane at the pool? Check, check, check!!! This one goes out to all of you who already have a case of the Mondays...

Gotta hit them angles @chicks (via @Skral24) @onaartist

A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on

Hahahahahahahahaha! What did we just witness? Btw, if this whole social influencer / celebrity thing doesn't work out for this girl, she's got a future as a contortionist.

