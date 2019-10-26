Woman Turns Front Door Into Gigantic Cookie Monster For Halloween

A woman in Pennsylvania went all-out for her INCREDIBLE Halloween decoration.

Lisa Boll of York Township converted her front door into a gigantic Cookie Monster, complete with an equally gigantic cookie!

BRILLIANT: This woman turned her front door into the Cookie Monster using vines and blue spray paint https://t.co/JrMCiWE4W6 -- — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 25, 2019

Boll used styrofom for the eyes, vines, and plenty of blue spray plaint to complete the transformation. She told ABC 7, "It was surprising how many people get a big kick out of it, so it's good, it's fun for Halloween and it's not a horror thing so it appeals to kids under the age of three; it's not scary."

Boll chose Cookie Monster because she's a huge Sesame Street fan, and this year marks the show's 50th anniversary.

Via ABC 7