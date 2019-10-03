Woman Transferred To Trauma Center After Doctors Didn't Realize She Was Wearing Zombie Makeup

A woman in Michigan was getting makeup applied for a local Halloween campaign when she unfortunately suffered a panic attack.

Jai Fears was three hours into the process when she needed to be taken to the hospital. She told WBJK, "We were getting ready to do a photo shoot to do some marketing for Glam Gore for people who want to get their makeup done for the Halloween season. Of the attack, she said, "It literally just shot up to my brain and it just caused like a really bad reaction."

Of course, there was no time to clean the makeup off, so she was taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital as is.

Unfortunately, the medical staff didn't realize Fears was wearking makeup, and they all properly feaked out. Fears said she heard the medical workers say, ""Let's get her back to trauma now and she's probably going into shock, she's not making any sense." She told WBJK, "I did not say anything because I just assumed they could see that it was fake."

Beaumont Royal Oak scrambles when woman in zombie makeup shows up | FOX 2 Detroit



The hospital mistakenly transferred Fears to trauma before realizing their mistake. Royal Oak Meaumont would later release a statement that read, "The emergency room is not a place for fun and games. They see many patients with severe medical issues where lives are at stake. Doctors need to be able to focus on those patents with true emergencies."

Via WSOC