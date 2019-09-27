Woman Who Rescued A Stray Kitten Actually Brought In A Wild Bobcat

Tennessee woman Jill Hicks was driving recently when she saw a kitten dart across the road.

She said, “I pulled over on the side of the road, got out, got it. It did run a little bit, but not fast and not far, and it crouched down. I picked it up, put it in the car with me. It climbed all over me.”

Hicks was on her way home from dinner when she picked up the cat, but after talking with some of her neighbors, she determined that it wasn’t actually a kitten at all.

No, Hicks was attempting to rescue a bobcat.

Hicks told WDEF, “I was going to go home from dinner, give her a bath, put her in the bed with me, and when we decided she was a bobcat, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d probably better not do all that.’”

Even after finding out the kitten was actually a bobcat, Hicks said she wouldn’t have done anything different. She said, “Even though I thought she was a kitten, had I known she was a bobcat, and that small, and in that high traffic area, I still would have done the same thing.”

Via WTVM