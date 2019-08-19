Woman Who Thought She Had Kidney Stones Actually Gives Birth To Triplets Instead

August 19, 2019
Dannette Giltz of Sturgis, South Dakota was rushed to the hospital a couple of weekends ago with a serious case of kidney stones.

At least, she thought they were kidney stones.

In actuality, upon arriving at the hospital, Giltz found out that she was pregnant, and the pain from kidney stones was actually her going into labor.  But not just with one baby, however.  Giltz successfully gave birth to a set of healthy triplets August 10th. 

The babies were born within four minutes of each other, and weighed about four pounds each.  Giltz named them Blaze, Gypsy, and Nikki.

Via ABC 11

