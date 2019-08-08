Woman Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize In Two Different States

Two states. Two lottery tickets. Two winners.

That’s the life of a Virginia woman who won Powerballs from both Virginia and Maryland to the tune of $50,000 each.

She didn’t realize she purchased a ticket from each state until she checked after the winning numbers were drawn, and then furhter realized she had two winners. She called her husband after both victories, and he, understandably, couldn’t believe the news. He joked, “She called me with the news twice and I didn't believe her either time.”

The couple plan to use their winnings for home improvements.

Via UPI