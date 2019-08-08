Woman Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize In Two Different States

August 8, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Hand, Lottery Ticket, Pen

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Two states.  Two lottery tickets.  Two winners.

That’s the life of a Virginia woman who won Powerballs from both Virginia and Maryland to the tune of $50,000 each.

 

She didn’t realize she purchased a ticket from each state until she checked after the winning numbers were drawn, and then furhter realized she had two winners.  She called her husband after both victories, and he, understandably, couldn’t believe the news.  He joked, “She called me with the news twice and I didn't believe her either time.”

The couple plan to use their winnings for home improvements.

Via UPI

Tags: 
Powerball
lottery
Winner
Cash
Lucky
twice
Double

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes