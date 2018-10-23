Gal Gadot Announces New Release Date For Wonder Woman 84

If you were looking forward to seeing Wonder Woman 84 next November, we have some bad news. The movie has been delayed.

Gal Gadot made the official announcement on Monday, via Instagram, saying the change was made due to the changing scenery on location.

Don't worry though, Director Patty Jenkins seems to be optimistic about the movie.

--Our weekend. Feels like home. Can't wait for the day to come to share so many people's great work, blowing me away every day. https://t.co/OmNdGxckfB — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) October 22, 2018

And really, super fans should be ok with the change. Don't you want them to get it right? Wonder Woman 84 hits theaters on June 5th, 2020.