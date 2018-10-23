Gal Gadot Announces New Release Date For Wonder Woman 84

October 23, 2018
gal_gadot

(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

If you were looking forward to seeing Wonder Woman 84 next November, we have some bad news. The movie has been delayed.

Gal Gadot made the official announcement on Monday, via Instagram, saying the change was made due to the changing scenery on location.

Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!! ✨-- ♀️✨

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

Don't worry though, Director Patty Jenkins seems to be optimistic about the movie.

And really, super fans should be ok with the change. Don't you want them to get it right? Wonder Woman 84 hits theaters on June 5th, 2020.

