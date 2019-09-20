Be The "Nicest Neighbor" With The "Sexy Mister Rogers" Halloween Costume

September 20, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Fashion company Yandy says they try to up themselves every year with their Halloween costumes.

This year, they may have done just that.

Yandy just introduced to their world the “Nicest Neighbor” costume, otherwise known as “Sexy Mister Rogers.”

The costume nobody asked for features a red V-neck knit sweater, a detached collar and tie, and high-waisted gray booty shorts.  Also, to complete the look, you can also purchase a vinyl wig and creepy puppets as a part of the “Be My Neighbor” costume kit.  

In the past, Yandy has released costumes such as the “Beyond Burger,” the “Sexy Tariff,” and the “Happy Tree Painter,” otherwise known as the “Sexy Bob Ross.”

The “Nicest Neighbor” costume is available for $59.99

Via NY Post

