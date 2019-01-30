Woody Harrelson Just Posted The Movie Poster For Zombieland 2!
It's been 10 years since a little movie called Zombieland made it's way into the hearts of the American people.The sequel has been rumored for years. However, it already looks like it was worth the wait!
Woody Harrelson AKA Tallahassee just posted a movie poster for Zombieland: Double Tap! Of course he paired it side by side with the original movie poster, calling it the 10 Year Challenge. Now, we don't know if this is the official movie poster or title, but it's definitely getting us excited!!!
OMG! Abigail Breslin is allllll grown up!