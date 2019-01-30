Woody Harrelson Just Posted The Movie Poster For Zombieland 2!

January 30, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
woody_harrelson

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

It's been 10 years since a little movie called Zombieland made it's way into the hearts of the American people.The sequel has been rumored for years. However, it already looks like it was worth the wait!

Woody Harrelson AKA Tallahassee just posted a movie poster for Zombieland: Double Tap! Of course he paired it side by side with the original movie poster, calling it the 10 Year Challenge. Now, we don't know if this is the official movie poster or title, but it's definitely getting us excited!!!

I love these guys #tenyearchallenge #zombieland

A post shared by Woody Harrelson (@woodyharrelson) on

OMG! Abigail Breslin is allllll grown up!

Tags: 
zombieland
Sequel
Movie Poster
Woody Harrelson
double tap

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes