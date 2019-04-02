Big Brother Literally Drops Baby Sister As Soon As He Hears The Diaper Gurgle

diaper

(Photo by Dean J. Koepfler/Tacoma News Tribune/MCT/Sipa USA)

Big brothers can be so sweet...at least until things get real.

Meet the worst big brother EVER! While holding his new baby sister and patting her on the back (perhaps for a burp), drops her like a hot brick at the first sign of poop. As soon as baby sister's tummy starts to rumble, down goes baby!!!

nope

A post shared by theCHIVE (@thechive) on

Hahahahaha! Thankfully, it all happened on the couch, the soft and squishy couch. By the way, no babies were harmed in the making of this video.

