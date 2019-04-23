Worst Diet Ever Promises You'll Lose 5 Pounds In 3 Days, But You'll Also Be Drunk
We're officially in the dieting season! Got get that bikini body ready to go for summer. However, not all diets are created equal. In fact, some are just downright crazy.
We're calling this one the "Mad Men" diet. And yes, alcohol is involved...for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It comes from the New York Times 1962 bestseller list, a book called Sex and the Single Girl: The Unmarried Woman's Guide to Men" by Helen Gurley Brown. Really, it all boils (no pun intended) to eggs and wine.
Boom! You can lose 5 pounds in just three days! However, you might be an alcoholic by the end of the diet.