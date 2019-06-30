Worst Friends Ever Turn Their Drunk Buddy Into Woody From "Toy Story"

Leave it to a bunch of drunk college kids to ruin the wholesome goodness of Toy Story.

Toy Story started way back in 1995. That's when the very first film hit theaters. So more than likely, you've seen at least one of the four films on the big screen, DVD, or cable. The toys go back and forth between being alive and nothing more than just toys. It's a little bit like the kid version of Weekend at Bernie's.

Of course it's cute on screen, but what happens when Woody becomes real life? As in a bunch of frat boys get the great idea to mess with their super drunk and passed out friend. Ladies and gents...this is what it looks like to get Toy Story'd.

And this is why we can't have nice things!