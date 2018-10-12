Seriously, Why Would Anyone Want Hair Extensions On Your Fingernails?
You know what two things don't go together? Hair extensions and fingernails.
Now, these aren't just hairy nails, they're long locks of hair that have been curled! Just imagine trying to eat with these. GROSS!!! Also, wouldn't these things get tangled allllllll the time?
Nothing like some nails with natural looking curls -- @chicks (Via @nail_sunny)
Let's be real for second, this probably isn't going to be the next big fashion trend.