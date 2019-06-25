This Is NOT A Joke...The Office Is Leaving Netflix
June 25, 2019
If you've never watched The Office, the time has come! Add it to your summer binge list. You only have a year and half to watch all 9 seasons before it disappears forever from Netflix.
Sadly, the rumors are true. NBC is taking back The Office. As of January 2021, The Office will no longer be available to stream on Netflix. Apparently, NBC plans to put the show on their new streaming platform.
While Netflix was willing to pay around $90 million to keep the show. Unfortunately, they simply got outbid by NBC, who will pay $100 million for exclusive rights for the next 5 years.
It's truly a sad day. RIP The Office.