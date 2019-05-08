Would You Bet On Tony Romo At The AT&T Byron Nelson?

Tony Romo is playing in this week's AT&T Byron Nelson. He got a sponsors' exemption to play in the tournament. But now, you can now bet on him.

A sportsbook put up the odds on Romo's score during the opening round. You can bet over or under that he'll shoot 77-and-a-half .

Do you think Romo will make it past the first two rounds to play this weekend? That pays out 18-to-1. The longest longshot: 10,000-to-one that Tony actually wins the tournament against real professional golfers.