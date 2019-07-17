Would You Ever Order A Pizza With Just The Crust?

July 17, 2019
Pepperoni Pizza, Crust, Slice Missing, Greasy

(Photo by Getty Images)

There are plenty of people who would argue that the crust is the best part of the pizza.

Rapper Jadakiss appears to be one of those people.  However, Jadakiss seems to have taken his affinity for crust just a step further than anyone else.

New York pizzeria Cuts & Slices recently shared a photo on Instagram showing Jadakiss’ pizza order, which was nothing but the crust.  The entire pizza was cut out.

Special request for @therealkiss ❗️ Who else like Crust only? --

A post shared by Cuts & Slices (@cutsandslicesnyc) on

Of course, this pizza revelation sent the internet into a frenzy, with many detractors simply dumbfounded on why anyone would place an order for a crust-only pizza.

We’re still having a hard time figuring it out.

Via Time

