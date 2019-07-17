Would You Ever Order A Pizza With Just The Crust?

There are plenty of people who would argue that the crust is the best part of the pizza.

Rapper Jadakiss appears to be one of those people. However, Jadakiss seems to have taken his affinity for crust just a step further than anyone else.

New York pizzeria Cuts & Slices recently shared a photo on Instagram showing Jadakiss’ pizza order, which was nothing but the crust. The entire pizza was cut out.

Of course, this pizza revelation sent the internet into a frenzy, with many detractors simply dumbfounded on why anyone would place an order for a crust-only pizza.

I mean it’s one thing to eat the crust FIRST, but order a pizza with the pizza part cut out is ... idk man I’ve never seen anything like this before. https://t.co/5Ciil05oQr — gotta$$$migraine (@gxngstawifey) July 16, 2019

Cursed image https://t.co/xy8rHjH3V4 — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) July 16, 2019

We’re still having a hard time figuring it out.

Via Time