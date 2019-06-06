Must Have This Nicolas Cage Backpack

June 6, 2019
Miles In The Morning
nicolas_cage

(Photo by Xinhua/Xu Nizhi)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Nicolas Cage has become this weird internet sensation. And it's not because he's been married four times or that he recently got divorced after a whole 69 days. It's not even because he's a famous actor.

For whatever reason, his face has become some sort of icon. It's popping up everywhere. Sweatshirts, t-shirts, and now you can find his face over an entire backpack. No hair whatsoever, just his big crazy eyes staring back at everyone walking behind you.

@thriftstoreart @huntercollardd

A post shared by Amy Sedaris (@amysedaris) on

Ok Nic Cage! Stop judging us! By the way, you too could wear one of these bad boys for a mere $55! Click HERE if you dare!

Tags: 
backpack
Nicolas Cage
Face
staring
Eyes

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes