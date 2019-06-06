Must Have This Nicolas Cage Backpack
June 6, 2019
Nicolas Cage has become this weird internet sensation. And it's not because he's been married four times or that he recently got divorced after a whole 69 days. It's not even because he's a famous actor.
For whatever reason, his face has become some sort of icon. It's popping up everywhere. Sweatshirts, t-shirts, and now you can find his face over an entire backpack. No hair whatsoever, just his big crazy eyes staring back at everyone walking behind you.
Ok Nic Cage! Stop judging us! By the way, you too could wear one of these bad boys for a mere $55! Click HERE if you dare!