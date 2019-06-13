Latest Fashion Trend...Not Washing Your Clothes!

June 13, 2019
Ok fashionistas, would you wear clothes that never had to be washed?

We know what you're thinking. What about stinky sweat? Or just plain ole body odor after wearing them over and over and over? No need to worry about that! There are several eco-friendly companies currently working on it!

Pangaia is currently using a seaweed fiber and peppermint oil to stop the funk. Another company called Unbound Merino has a wool fabric that can last for weeks without washing.

Not only would these types clothes save you some serious time, but they're also good for the environment. It could save thousands of gallons of water per household. Cool!

 

