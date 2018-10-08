John Cena Has Hair & EVERYONE Is Freaking Out!

What is happening with John Cena's hair?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!

John Cena has officially returned to the WWE. However, there's something a little different about him. Oh yeah, he has hair! And not his typical military haircut, it's like dad hair with a side part.

As you can see in the above tweet, Cena's hair isn't quite so welcome in the ring. Everybody is freaking out about it.

Ok, we get it...no one likes the hair. Thankfully, Cena is being a good sport about it and decided to troll his fans with a pic of Homer Simpson with hair.

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on

Hahahahahaha! Nice!

