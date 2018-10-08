John Cena Has Hair & EVERYONE Is Freaking Out!

What is happening with John Cena's hair?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!

John Cena has officially returned to the WWE. However, there's something a little different about him. Oh yeah, he has hair! And not his typical military haircut, it's like dad hair with a side part.

John cena with hair is just hilarious -------------------------------------- out here looking like JBL’s love child pic.twitter.com/gHlLLINi9r — Devon Anderson (@DevonAnderson87) October 6, 2018

As you can see in the above tweet, Cena's hair isn't quite so welcome in the ring. Everybody is freaking out about it.

John Cena has arrived with a combover and instantly looks deep into his 50's and divorced. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/uA8XLxcJPn — GiveMeSport - WWE (@GMS_WWE) October 6, 2018

John Cena arriving at #WWESSD with his new hair pic.twitter.com/xQ7BSax6il — Jesus (@IAmJesusIcho) October 6, 2018

Hey @JohnCena... I love you but I'm not digging the hair man. pic.twitter.com/0vHSnWB6Lj — Smoggsy ------ (@MikeBoggsy) October 6, 2018

Ok, we get it...no one likes the hair. Thankfully, Cena is being a good sport about it and decided to troll his fans with a pic of Homer Simpson with hair.

Hahahahahaha! Nice!