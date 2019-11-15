You Can Get Paid $1,000 To Watch 24 Hallmark Christmas In 12 Days

If you love Christmas, movies, and lots of cash, we have the perfect job for you.

CenturyLinkQuote.com is looking for a lucky candidate to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in just 12 days, and doing so will net you a payment of $1,000!

According to the website, all candidates must fall under the following requirements:

-You don’t like Christmas—you love it.

-You must be over 18-years-old and be a U.S. resident

-You must document the Christmas movie marathon with your followers on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. They also want you to share honest reviews of the movies.

You can fill out an application and find more information HERE!

Via Fox 59