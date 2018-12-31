Introducing The Buttress Pillow, The Pillow In The Shape Of A Human Butt

In case you like butts and you cannot lie, we have the perfect gift for you.

The Buttress Pillow is a Kickstarter project that produces pillows in the shape of a person’s supple butt. It says on the product’s website, “Since the beginning of time man has desired the butt. So round, so soft, so bootylicious.”

It also says on the website, “Scientists have created a butt without the extra expensive maintenance, the incomprehensible mood changes, or the gas.”

Well, we guess that’s true.

The Buttress Pillow is currently available for $69.00.

Via Metro