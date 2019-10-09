You Can Now Donate Your Old LEGO Bricks To Be Rebuilt And Replayed By Kids In Need

October 9, 2019
Miles In The Morning
LEGO, Bricks, Green Ground, Messy

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

If you have any old LEGO bricks lying around the house, do not throw them away!

LEGO and Give Back Box have teamed together to launch a program called “Replay,” which will collect all of your old bricks and donate them to kids in need through Teach for America and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston.

The details of the donation process include:

-You box up your LEGOs in any old box, print a free shipping label and send them on their way. 

-You can send any size or shape of LEGO you want—Duplo, regular, it doesn’t matter. 

-They don’t need to be full sets and you don’t have to sort them, just dump them all in a box. 

-You don’t need to clean them—Give Back Box will do that for you. But they do ask that you remove any obviously damaged bricks you see; they’ll only be passing on the high-quality pieces. 

-You can request a tax deduction receipt for your donation.

As of now, Replay will run through the spring of 2020, at which point the company will consider whether to expand it.

Via Lifehacker

Tags: 
LEGO
Brick
donation
charity
Kids In Need
Give Back Box
Replay
Boys and Girls Club

Recent Podcast Audio
Sybil Interviews Disney's Sr. Digital Product Manager Gabe Agudelo KLUVFM: On-Demand
Family has fun in the ocean while on the Disney Dream cruise
Sybil Interviews Jimmy Lynett Cruise Director KLUVFM: On-Demand
Mickey and Minnie Mouse watch Disney Dream cruise the open water
Sybil Interviews Nathaniel Palma About Guest Experience KLUVFM: On-Demand
Disney Dream on her maiden voyage
Sybil Interviews Jennifer Haile Tinn Disney Marketing Manager KLUVFM: On-Demand
Miles In The Morning Interviews Jordan Craig About A Walk On Role KLUVFM: On-Demand
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes