Would You Pay $1000 To Send Your Kid To YouTube Camp?

May 23, 2019
Miles In The Morning
youtube

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Sending the kiddos to camp this summer?

In case you haven't noticed, there are a lot of specialty camps popping up these days. And parents are investing big bucks in their kids’ futures. But would you pay $1000 a week for your child to go to YouTube camp???

Yes, this is a real thing. Your children can learn how to become YouTube stars with YouTube STAR Creator Studio! They’ll teach children all about creating videos with editing and professional looking production values. That’s all so they can come up with vlogs, and walkthroughs for their games, and TikTok videos.

"Become an Internet sensation...this camp is bound to go viral."

Ironically, there's no YouTube video about YouTube camp. Hmmmmm.

