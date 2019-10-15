Youth Football Coach Fined $500 After Team's Blowout Win

October 15, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Football, Team, Kids, Youth, Pee Wee, Running, Players

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Kyle Williams, head coach of the Conshohocken Golden Bears, is facing a $500 fine and suspension from his youth football league in Philadelphia.

Unfortunately for Williams, his team was just too good.

The rules of the Keystone Sports League, which features kids no older than 7-years-old, mandate that no team may go up by more than 30 points.  At one point during a recent game, the Golden Bears went ahead by 36.  Williams replaced all the starters with second string players, when one of the 5-year-olds ran towards the end zone with the ball.  Williams ran alongside the youth, imploring him to fall, but the player didn't.

Because they went up 36, Williams faces a $500 fine and potential two-game suspension.  He said, "I have three sons.  I'm not gonna tell my son, especially if he's running the ball, 'Don't go out there and give it your all.'"

Williams' brother-in-law, former NFL receiver Torrey Smith, tweeted about the incident, calling it an example of “building weak children.”

Coaches in other leagues said that the rules are in place to prevent injury and embarrassment for the losing team.

Via NBC New York

 

Tags: 
Football
sports
Kids
Coach
Pee Wee
Fine
Suspension
Team. American Football

Recent Podcast Audio
Sybil Interviews Disney's Sr. Digital Product Manager Gabe Agudelo KLUVFM: On-Demand
Family has fun in the ocean while on the Disney Dream cruise
Sybil Interviews Jimmy Lynett Cruise Director KLUVFM: On-Demand
Mickey and Minnie Mouse watch Disney Dream cruise the open water
Sybil Interviews Nathaniel Palma About Guest Experience KLUVFM: On-Demand
Disney Dream on her maiden voyage
Sybil Interviews Jennifer Haile Tinn Disney Marketing Manager KLUVFM: On-Demand
Miles In The Morning Interviews Jordan Craig About A Walk On Role KLUVFM: On-Demand
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes