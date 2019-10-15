Youth Football Coach Fined $500 After Team's Blowout Win

Kyle Williams, head coach of the Conshohocken Golden Bears, is facing a $500 fine and suspension from his youth football league in Philadelphia.

Unfortunately for Williams, his team was just too good.

The rules of the Keystone Sports League, which features kids no older than 7-years-old, mandate that no team may go up by more than 30 points. At one point during a recent game, the Golden Bears went ahead by 36. Williams replaced all the starters with second string players, when one of the 5-year-olds ran towards the end zone with the ball. Williams ran alongside the youth, imploring him to fall, but the player didn't.

Because they went up 36, Williams faces a $500 fine and potential two-game suspension. He said, "I have three sons. I'm not gonna tell my son, especially if he's running the ball, 'Don't go out there and give it your all.'"

Williams' brother-in-law, former NFL receiver Torrey Smith, tweeted about the incident, calling it an example of “building weak children.”

Today’s story of “We are building weak children”



The youth football team in my wife’s hometown had a game today, they won 36-0. They don’t allow you to win by 31 without some type of punishment. The head coach is now suspended for 2 games and fined $500. ARE YOU KIDING ME? — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 12, 2019

Coaches in other leagues said that the rules are in place to prevent injury and embarrassment for the losing team.

Via NBC New York