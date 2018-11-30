Zac Efron Shares A Pic Of Himself As Ted Bundy

Who's ready to see Zac Efron as Ted Bundy?!?!?! As weird as it sounds, the former High School Musical star appears to be pulling off the serial killer perfectly.

While Sundance doesn't start until the end of January, Zac Efron and Lily Collins are both ready to unveil their latest movie, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Of course this film is all one of the world's most infamous serial killers, Ted Bundy.

Now this isn't the first time Zac has shared a pic of himself as Ted Bundy, however this one is a lot more revealing.

Ready for Sundance! #extremelywickedshockinglyevilandvile

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

Efron's costar Lily Collins also shared a pic from the film, this one features Ted Bundy with a knife!

The #SundanceFestival lineup has just been announced and I’m so proud to be included! Here’s a glimpse of the film @zacefron and I worked on with @joeberlingerfilms and our incredible team, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” Here we go!...

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on

OMG! Yeah, creepy!!!!!!!

