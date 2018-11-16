Sometimes Taylor Swift Travels Inside A Giant Suitcase To Avoid The Paparazzi

Man, celebrities will do anything to avoid getting their picture taken.

Last summer, a picture of two men carrying a giant suitcase out of Taylor Swift's New York apartment went viral. With that picture, the rumor started thatTaylor Swift was actually inside that suitcase trying to avoid the paparazzi. Sounds crazy, right?

Taylor Swift has reportedly been carried out of her house in this massive suitcase https://t.co/iIeamTRfFM pic.twitter.com/bdmZyIKIsB — SPIN 1038 (@spin1038) July 17, 2017

Well, come to find out, that story might actually be true! And we have it on pretty good authority. According to Zayn Malik, formerly of One Direction, confirmed that Taylor was inside that suitcase. The exact words from his British Vogue cover story...

"She was travelling around in a suitcase."

Unfortunately, there is no other information on the story other than this. At some point he apparently must have witnessed her getting into or out of the suitcase.

So weird! And weirdly ridiculous.