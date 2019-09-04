Ezekiel Elliott Signs Huge Extension To Remain With Dallas Cowboys

September 4, 2019
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys, Game, First Down

(Photo by Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA)

It appears that the Dallas Cowboys will be feeding Zeke for the rest of his career.

The 24-year-old has agreed to a massive six-year, $90 million extension that will keep him on the Cowboys through the 2026 season.

The post you’ve all been waiting for... -- @ezekielelliott agrees to new deal on contract extension.

A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on

Zeke had been holding out for a new deal for 40 days, missing the entirety of training camp and the preseason.  $50 million of Zeke's extension is guaranteed.

Via Dallas Cowboys

