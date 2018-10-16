Just In Time For Halloween, Zombie Skittles!

October 16, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
Skittles, Candy, Pile
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Halloween is getting closer and closer, and to celebrate the upcoming holiday, Skittles has decided to introduce some new flavors.

Skittles will soon offer Zombie Skittles, and though the flavors will be normal, they'll have spooky names like Petrifying Citrus Punch, Mummified Melon, Boogeyman Blackberry, Chilling Black Cherry, and Blood Red Berry.

But it wouldn't be Halloween without a little trickery.  Sprinkled throughout the bags of Skittles will be a new flavor called "Rotten Zombie," and Skittles will not reveal what those taste like!

Unfortunately, Skittles wants us to wait a year for Zombie Skittles, as they're scheduled to hit store shelves October, 2019.  Maybe they just want us to have a year to prepare for whatever flavor Rotten Zombie is!

Via The Takeout

Tags: 
Halloween
candy
Skittles
flavor
Sweet
treats
Trick Or Treat
Zombie Skittles
Zombies
Walking Dead

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jennifer Garzon, Beverages On Board KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues, Marketing Strategy Manager KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Carly Scott, Cruise Director KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Nathaniel Palma, Guest Experience Manager KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada, The VIP Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jody Dean Interviews New KLUV Morning Show Host Jeff Miles KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes