Just In Time For Halloween, Zombie Skittles!

Halloween is getting closer and closer, and to celebrate the upcoming holiday, Skittles has decided to introduce some new flavors.

Skittles will soon offer Zombie Skittles, and though the flavors will be normal, they'll have spooky names like Petrifying Citrus Punch, Mummified Melon, Boogeyman Blackberry, Chilling Black Cherry, and Blood Red Berry.

But it wouldn't be Halloween without a little trickery. Sprinkled throughout the bags of Skittles will be a new flavor called "Rotten Zombie," and Skittles will not reveal what those taste like!

The rise of the Zombie Skittles has been foretold: https://t.co/Y2Wm48KrXv pic.twitter.com/nvORRAXEaQ — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) October 12, 2018

Unfortunately, Skittles wants us to wait a year for Zombie Skittles, as they're scheduled to hit store shelves October, 2019. Maybe they just want us to have a year to prepare for whatever flavor Rotten Zombie is!

Via The Takeout