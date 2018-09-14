Modern Family Is Killing Someone Off The Show!

What the what?!?!?!

Modern Family, during it's 10th season, is planning to kill someone off the show! Co-creator Christopher Lloyd says the season will deal with a family death. Unfortunately, Lloyd isn't telling which character is getting the boot, but it will be significant.

Well boo. We're NOT looking forward to the season premiere which airs September 26th on ABC.

By the way, our bet is on Phil's dad, played by Fred Willard. He's significant enough, but not a main character. The other option would be Ed O'Neil's character Jay, since he's the oldest.