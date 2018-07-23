This Shopping List For Moms Is Hilariously Accurate!

Stores like Costco and Sam's are great, because you can buy stuff you don't really need in BULK.

You'll never run out of travel sized toothpaste again!

If you have children and try to take them into one of these stores, you know how much of a pain your experience can be. If they're old enough to run around, they will run around, and throw all sorts of goodies in your cart that you had NO intention of buying. At some point, you're just ready to leave the store, and whatever is in the cart is going to be purchased, right?

That being said, it's scary accurate how this shopping list is. The viral video duo "#IMomSoHard posted a hilarious "Shopping List" on Instagram, and this has been all of us at some point or another.

Hey, you can never have too much chicken salad!

Via WFAA