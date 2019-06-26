Is This Movie Marquee From 2019 Or The 1990s?

June 26, 2019
Features
Shows

History has the tendency to repeat itself, and there are few places that apply more than the entertainment industry.

When was the last time you saw a totally original movie?  Everything today seems to be sequels or remakes, which is how we came to this point today.

If you happen to drive by Edwards Cinema off Winchester Rd. in Temecula, California, the marquee may cause you to do a double take.  

The movies showing currently include Toy Story 4, Men In Black, Godzilla, Aladdin, and Child's Play.  Is this marquee from 2019 or the 1990s?!

 

The '90s called, they want their movies back.

movies
Films
Hollywood
Movie Theater
funny
2019
1990s
1980s

