Museum Fire Destroys Kurt Cobain Exhibit Of Rare And Personal Items

A museum in Aberdeen, Washington caught fire late last week, unfortunately destroying many personal items and rarities from the legendary Nirvana front man, and hometown hero, Kurt Cobain.

The flames broke out last Saturday, June 9th, due to unknown causes at the Aberdeen Museum of History and though no persons were harmed, the museum's first and second floors, and the artifacts that were contained in them, were damaged. This includes an entire exhibition dedicated to Cobain, who was born in Aberdeen in 1967.

The items destroyed include artwork, posters, band shirts, and even the couch he slept on at a friend's house in 1985.

#BREAKING Heather Luther sent us this video of fire at the Aberdeen Museum housed in the historic armory. Among the treasures inside is a Kurt Cobain exhibit. @SuzannePhan is heading there for #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/cbxvdxiIyA — Keith Eldridge (@KeithKOMO4) June 9, 2018

Sad to hear about the fire at the Aberdeen Museum of History. Here are a couple pics of the Kurt Cobain Exhibit and one of the old Stewart Field (Aberdeen HS stadium) sign I took when I was down there last September. Horrible loss for the community. pic.twitter.com/rsRliBPbmA — Ryland Spencer™ (@RylandSpencer) June 11, 2018

This is terrible. Hope people are safe. https://t.co/ZWvwjr2Il2 — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) June 9, 2018

Aberdeen fire chief Tom Hubbard called the fire a "massive destruction of historic items," and “a devastating loss for the city."

Via Billboard