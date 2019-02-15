National Weather Service Issues A “Small Dog Warning” Due To Wind Speeds Exceeding 50-MPH

February 15, 2019

You might want to hold off taking your small dog on a walk for a while.

For dog lovers in Ohio and Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service has issued a “small dog warning,” due to winds reaching speeds of at least 50 miles per hour.  The Cleveland branch of the National Weather Service tweeted a warning that said, “Hold on to your Pooch!…We have an unofficial ‘Small Dog Warning’ Wind Advisory for northern #Ohio and NW #Pennsylvania this evening through Wednesday. Wind gusts 45 to 50 mph! A few trees may be blown down. Scattered power outages possible.”

 

Believe it or not, there have been reports of small dogs being swept away by excessive winds.  In 2009, a 6-pound Chihuahua in Michigan was carried a mile away by 70-mph winds.

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Wind
Weather
Windy
Dogs
Animals
Small Dog Warning
National Weather Service

