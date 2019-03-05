Game Of Thrones Season 8 Press Photo

Courtesy of HBO

WATCH: Game Of Thrones Season 8 Trailer Centers Around Battle Of Winterfell

March 5, 2019

The new Game Of Thrones season 8 trailer hit the internet, and we could not be more excited! 

"I know death. He's got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one," Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) says to open the new trailer that dropped on Tuesday morning. 

The trailer shows images of Arya running down dark hallways, Sam, Varys, and Bran huddled for safety in an underground bunker, and Daenerys and Jon Snow on the Battlefield. The Trailer is setting up the Battle between the white walkers and man at Winterfell that the show has been building up for 7 seasons. 

"I promise to fight for the living. I intend to keep that promise." Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) says later as the trailer ends on army waiting on the battlefield as the Night King approaches.

The Battle for Winterfell is rumored to be one of the largest battles ever put on film possibly spanning an entire episode.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on April 14th.

Tags: 
Game of Thrones
trailer
Season 8

Recent Podcast Audio
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes