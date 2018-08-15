New Girl Scout Cookie is Sweet And Salty

The Girl Scouts are unveiling a new cookie for the first time in two years introducing the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie.

The new cookie features "rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt." The cookie will be gluten-free, and will be offered with limited availability in select areas. It is the second gluten-free cookie in the Girl Scout cookie lineup. The Toffee-tastic cookie, introduced in 2015, will also be returning in select areas.

The selling 2018-2019 selling season starts Dec. 4. The Girl Scouts says that gluten-free cookies may be priced higher to reflect cost of production.

