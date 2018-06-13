This New Hampshire Whiskey Is Made With A Strange Ingredient

Ever heard of castoreum? Yeah neither had we until now and honestly, we wish we still didn't know what it is.

Well it's an ingredient that New Hampshire based Tamworth Distillery uses in their whiskey called Eau de Musc for flavoring.

Oh sorry, we forgot to mention that castoreum comes from the secretion of scent glands located near the anus of the American beaver!

Apparently the company found castoreum on a list of safe food additives. “The sac excretion exhibits bright and fruit qualities (raspberry) and rich leathery notes along with creamy vanilla aroma. ... The result is a rich, full bodied 2-year bourbon that bolsters a vanillic nose and fruity, floral finish – a medley of charming flavors that are sure to impress.”

We firmly believe in honoring the land around us and producing only the finest spirits that reflect that. We want to ensure you all that beavers were not killed in the name of Eau de Musc. Please check out our Facebook post for more information. https://t.co/w5RKpMRJC3 pic.twitter.com/Zh4U3qZ0Eh — Tamworth Distilling (@tamworthdistill) June 4, 2018

When castoreum becomes mixed with alcohol, it makes a waxy substance that is supposed to smell and taste like vanilla. According to the FDA it's safe for human consumption and It's an ingredient that's been used in several perfumes and foods but usually listed as "natural flavors" in the ingredients section.

-source via concordmonitor.com