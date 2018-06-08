NEW OFFICIAL TRAILER: "Halloween"

Michael Myers is back this Halloween!

In celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the "Halloween" movie franchise, the directors decided to release the new official trailer for "Halloween."

After years of being held at a maximum security prison, Mike Myers is going to escape in order to go back to killing this Halloween.

Except this time around, his sister (Jaimie Lee Curtis) is not afraid and is ready to face him!

Video of Halloween - Official Trailer (HD)

Not gonna lie, this trailer looks pretty good... may be the best one yet!