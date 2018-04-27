Nick Cartell, DSM's Stunning 'Jean Valjean,' Speaks with Jenny Q about Les Miserables

You have quite possibly experienced... Les Miserables. And you'll likely wish to do so again when you hear this conversation with the current Jean Valjean, Nick Cartell. Expect glorious new staging and dazzlingly re-imagined scenery - direct from its acclaimed two-and-a-half-year return to Broadway.

The new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck, cheering “Les Miz is born again!”

Nick was last seen touring the country in the new production of The Phantom of the Opera. He made his Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated revival of Jesus Christ Superstar - understudying and performing three roles: Jesus, Judas and High Priest Annas. He has a BFA in theater from Arizona State University.

​Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.

Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Seen by more than 70 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe, Les Misérables is still the world’s most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 32nd year.

Presented by Dallas Summer Musicals, April 24 – May 6 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

For tickets, visit DallasSummerMusicals.org