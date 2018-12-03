Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Married!

Congrats to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas! The happy couple got married over the weekend and celebrated the occasion in the most amazing way!

While the two had both a Hindu ceremony as well as a Christian ceremony, which was led by Nick's father. The weekend wasn't just about their marriage, it was about their two families coming together in the most different and beautiful ways.

The build up to the ceremony is the most wedding fun we've ever seen. There was singing, dancing, with the most amazing outfits you've ever seen! You can feel their happiness!

Just beautiful.