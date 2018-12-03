Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Married!
Congrats to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas! The happy couple got married over the weekend and celebrated the occasion in the most amazing way!
While the two had both a Hindu ceremony as well as a Christian ceremony, which was led by Nick's father. The weekend wasn't just about their marriage, it was about their two families coming together in the most different and beautiful ways.
The build up to the ceremony is the most wedding fun we've ever seen. There was singing, dancing, with the most amazing outfits you've ever seen! You can feel their happiness!
It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas --/--: @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik
One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.
Just beautiful.