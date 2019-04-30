slime

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Nickelodeon's Signature Slime Is Now Available In Ice Cream

Nickelodeon's Signature Slime Is Now Available In Ice Cream

April 30, 2019

For years, Nickelodeon has been sliming kids like it was their job. Oh wait, it is their job.

Every kid on Earth, who grew up watching Nickelodeon, has dreamed of the day when they would get slimed. Some may even live vicariously through the celebrities that show up for the Kids' Choice Awards.

Well, good news! We are one step closer to getting slimed for real! Nickelodeon just put their actual slime in grocery stores all across the country! That's right, you can now eat some delicious frozen slime! There's frozen bars, ice cream cups and you can get them right now at Wal-Mart!

Bring it on!!!!!!!!!!!!
 

Tags: 
nickelodeon
slime
Ice Cream
Wal-Mart

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes