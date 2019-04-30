Nickelodeon's Signature Slime Is Now Available In Ice Cream

For years, Nickelodeon has been sliming kids like it was their job. Oh wait, it is their job.

Every kid on Earth, who grew up watching Nickelodeon, has dreamed of the day when they would get slimed. Some may even live vicariously through the celebrities that show up for the Kids' Choice Awards.

Well, good news! We are one step closer to getting slimed for real! Nickelodeon just put their actual slime in grocery stores all across the country! That's right, you can now eat some delicious frozen slime! There's frozen bars, ice cream cups and you can get them right now at Wal-Mart!

Bring it on!!!!!!!!!!!!

