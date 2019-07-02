NTTA Raises Rates For All North Texas Toll Roads

July 2, 2019
Categories: 
Local News
News

Just in case you haven't noticed, it just got a little more expensive to drive around your city.

The North Texas Tollway Authority just announced new raised rates for all of its toll roads in the city, a yearly practice that sees an ever so slight increase in the cost it takes to get around in our beautiful town.  NTTA officials say the increase is to help meet  "financial obligations, including repaying more than $9 billion in bonds to build toll roads."

On average, drivers will now pay a penny more per mile, an increase from 18 to 19 cents, to drive on the toll roads.  However, TollTag drivers still receive a discount on toll rates.

Via CBS DFW

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
Tolls
Toll Roads
NTTA
Rates
Money
Cash
Driving
Commute
traffic

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes