Oncor Urging Caution Against Imposters

A North Texas power company is warning folks about some imposters.

Oncor's Andy Rittler says they have received reports of imposters who are asking to look at customer's bills to see if they're getting their senior discount.

Reports say while the imposters are doing this, they're stealing important personal and financial information. Rittler says the imposters have been reported in the Oak Cliff area. He says the company usually doesn't send workers to your home to discuss bill-related issues and most of the work they do is typically outside the home.



The company says customers should take the following steps to help ensure their safety:



* Ask for photo identification. Oncor representatives in the field always carry company identification. Even if you are expecting an Oncor representative to perform some type of service at your property, always request and verify identification from the individual. Authorized contractors performing work for Oncor will carry their company identification. Oncor employees also wear company uniforms and drive vehicles with company markings.



* There is no reason that an Oncor representative would need to enter your home to perform work. If someone representing themselves as an Oncor employee insists they need to enter your home to perform work, please do not let them in.



* If you ever receive a call from someone or are approached by someone who claims to work for Oncor and you are unsure, you can call Oncor at 888.313.6862 to confirm the person’s identity.



* If ever fearful for your safety, call 911.



* Oncor will never request payment to prevent your power from being disconnected. Never give credit card information or payment to someone claiming to be an Oncor employee who is threatening to disconnect your power without immediate payment.

