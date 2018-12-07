Pantone Announces The 2019 Color Of The Year

Do you remember what the 2018 color of the year was? That’s okay if you don’t because it's about to change again.

Pantone has announced what their color of 2019 will be, and it looks more like a shade pink than anything else.

Living Coral will be the color of 2019. According to Pantone's Instagram post, their reasoning behind the choice of color is that it's “Sociable and spirited, welcomes and encourages lighthearted activity and symbolizes our innate need for optimism and joyful pursuits.”

Pantone describes Living Coral as an “Affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge.”

It’s okay if you don’t own anything in the shade of Living Coral, no one will judge you for wearing your favorite color. Earlier this year Benjamin Moore announced that their Color of 2019 is Metropolitan Gray, while Sherwin-Williams is dusky red Cavern Clay.

The colors change every year so don’t sweat it. By the way, Pantone's color of 2018 is Ultraviolet, or as you may see it purple.

Via: New York Post