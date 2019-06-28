Parents Name Newborn “Google” Hoping He Will Become Just As Useful As The Website

June 28, 2019
Categories: 
Features
Shows

When Ella Karin was seven months pregnant with her second child, her husband Andi Cahya Saputra was inspired to name the child after some form of technology.

When their baby was finally born, they did just that.

Andi and Ella Karin named their son “Google.”  Just Google. No surname.

Unusual, yes, but Andi and Ella had their reasons. 

Andi said he told his own father that he named his boy Google in the hopes that he can "help" lots of people and be "a useful person" for others.  

Andi also said he refused to choose a surname because he didn’t want to dilute  “the essence” of the name.

Before settling on Google, the couple also considered naming their boy “Windows, iPhone, Microsoft, and iOS.”

Via The Daily Mirror

Tags: 
Parents
baby
Couple
Child
Children
family
Google
Unusual Baby Name

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes