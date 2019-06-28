Parents Name Newborn “Google” Hoping He Will Become Just As Useful As The Website

When Ella Karin was seven months pregnant with her second child, her husband Andi Cahya Saputra was inspired to name the child after some form of technology.

When their baby was finally born, they did just that.

Andi and Ella Karin named their son “Google.” Just Google. No surname.

Unusual, yes, but Andi and Ella had their reasons.

Andi said he told his own father that he named his boy Google in the hopes that he can "help" lots of people and be "a useful person" for others.

Andi also said he refused to choose a surname because he didn’t want to dilute “the essence” of the name.

Before settling on Google, the couple also considered naming their boy “Windows, iPhone, Microsoft, and iOS.”

Via The Daily Mirror