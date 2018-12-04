Paul McCartney Announces 'The Freshen Up' Tour For 2019; Coming To Globe Life Park

Paul McCartney has announced 'The Freshen Up' U.S. stadium tour is coming to DFW in 2019.

The Freshen Up tour is Paul’s first outing following the release of his #1 charting album, Egypt Station, released September 7th on Capitol Records to stellar reviews: Rolling Stone raved, "Macca keeps adding new gems to his songbook, with nothing to prove except he’s the only genius who can do this… And, oh yeah — in his spare time, he happens to still be the greatest live performer on Earth,” while Entertainment Weekly described the album as "the still-vital life force of a superstar who has been there and everywhere and is glad just to be here now."

Ticket pre-sale starts next Monday-Thursday for AMEX cardholders. Tickets for the go on sale to the general public on Thursday, December 13th at 10am right HERE.

Tour dates: